|
|
John A. Pietrangelo, 90, passed away on Tuesday, February 18 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on February 7, 1930 in Detroit, the son of John and Ann (Swastynowicz) Pietrangelo. On September 16, 1950, John married Patricia Gipprich at St. Clements Catholic Church in Centerline.
John served as a Detroit police officer and retired in 1979 after 25 years of service. Upon his retirement, he and Pat moved to Cheboygan where he started his own business, JP Advertising Specialties. He had also served as the Cheboygan County Drain Commissioner for several years. He was a member of St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church and was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 791, where he had served as a past Grand Knight. He enjoyed boat rides, fishing, hunting, swimming, and tractor rides with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Gail Kelley, Roy, Kay (Jim) Duncan, Rose (Jim) Koehler, Mark (Denice), Grace (Neil) Olmsted, Laura (John) Pokrefky, and Donna (Frank) Kampfer, grandchildren Jennifer, Shaun, Joe, Jeremy, Jeff, Candace, Mike, Frank (Tommy), James, Joe, Katie, Jacob, Megan, Kristie, and Megan, and 27 great grandkids. He was preceded in death by his wife Pat in 1999 and two brothers, William and James.
A visitation will be held at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home in Cheboygan on Friday, February 21 from 2:00 – 8:00 pm with a rosary beginning at 7:00 pm. The funeral mass will be held at St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church on Saturday, February 22 at 11:00am with family greeting friends one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be made to either Bishop Baraga School or Hospice of the Straits. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of John are encouraged to do so at www.stonefunerhomeinc.com.
"Loved in Life, Missed in Death."
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Feb. 21, 2020