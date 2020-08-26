1/1
John Charles Kosnick Jr.
1942 - 2020
John Charles Kosnick Jr., known as Jack Kosnick, passed away August 22nd, 2020. He was born July 11th, 1942. He was the son of Jack and Stella Kosnick. He was their only son with three sisters. Deceased Shirley Cooke and husband Theadore Cooke, Bebe Corts and husband Bill Corts.

Leaving behind three daughters, Kristina Kosnick, Jaclyn TenEyck and husband Johnathan TenEyck, and Kathleen Kosnick, one granddaughter, Ella Kosnick, three grandsons Gabriel TenEyke, Calvin TenEyke, and Daniel TenEyke. Mother of three daughters Barbara Freer and husband Gerald Freer, Sister Karen Wiersum and husband Dale Wiersum.

Jack had many friends in the community. You couldn't go somewhere with him without him visiting someone he ran into that he knew or someone he just met. He enjoyed being surrounded by his family. He was a wonderful father and a unique person in his own special way. Jack was a character and funny. He could make you laugh. He had a love for the outdoors, hunting, fishing, downhill skiing, sun bathing especially, swimming, boating, and riding his Harley. Jack was a veteran of the United States Army.

Happy hunting grounds Jackie!

Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
