|
|
John D. Beeson, age 80, of Carp Lake passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his home. He was born March 27, 1940 in Vandalia, OH, the son of John F. and Almeda (Kettlehake) Beeson.
John had worked at National Cash Register and was a heavy equipment operator for Capital Fuels, Cherry Pond Coal and Kessler Coal doing strip mining. He had also worked at Tipp Top Canning in Ohio. For the past 23 years, he had owned and operated Paradise Lake Marina in Carp Lake where he ran the annual ice fishing and bass tournaments and had volunteered for the annual 4th of July Celebration in running the Chicken Fry. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Tipp City, OH.
John is survived by his three children, Lesa Ann (Jerry) Hart of Cornstalk, WV, John A. (Cynthia) Beeson of Hico, WV and Susan Jo (Michael) Pollard of Granger, IN, three grandchildren, Logan Pridemore, Ryan Hurley and Hannah Beeson.
John is also survived by his companion, Rosemary Consani and her children, Tracy (William) Saunders and their children, Sabrina, Brittany, Stephanie Leigh, Emoni, Eniyha and Corey and Jason (Paige) Consani and their children, Spencer and Christianio.
John is survived by a sister, Jane Bailey of Alvin, Tx.; and was preceded in death by his parents.
No services are planned at this time. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of John are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 20, 2020