Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
John E. Taylor III


1952 - 2020
John E. Taylor III Obituary
John E. Taylor, III, age 67, of Cheboygan passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at McLaren Hospital in Petoskey. He was born August 29, 1952 in Cheboygan, the son of John E. and Gertrude E. (Spencley) Taylor. He married Frances Sarrault in Cheboygan on August 11, 1988.

John graduated from Cheboygan High School in 1969 and enlisted in the U.S Navy in 1971 during the Vietnam War. He was assigned to the Westpac serving in the Gulf of Tonkin, the Philippines and Hawaii. He was honorably discharged in 1974.
John was a welder and had worked for Durocher Dock and Dredge, Moran Iron Works and Controlled Engineering. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, trapping and collecting baseball cards.

Survivors include his son, John R. (Catelyn Haynes) Taylor, mother, Gertrude Taylor, step-daughter, Mariah (Bryan Elenbaas) Winters, one brother, Robert (Cynthia) Taylor, all of Cheboygan, four sisters, Susan (Bill) DeRoos of Cheboygan, Kathleen (Larry) Chaskey of Onaway, Kim (Jeff Lowery) Taylor of Bridgman and Penny (Clayton) McGovern, Jr. of Midland and three grandchildren, Dominic Riley Taylor and Jordan and Jaxson Elenbaas and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.

The memorial service will take place at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home on Thursday, January 16 at 11:00 AM with the family greeting friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of the Straits. Those wishing to sign an on-line register book are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020
