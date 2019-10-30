|
|
John Joseph Opper Jr. of Cheboygan, MI passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23 in St. Ignace. John was born on November 4, 1943 in Detroit, MI to John Joseph Opper Sr. "Sonny" and Gertrude Helen Carlson "Gerti". The family moved to Cheboygan in the late 1940's where John spent his childhood. He graduated from Cheboygan Catholic High School and entered the U.S. Navy on November 3, 1961. He served for three years before being honorably discharged on October 29, 1964. After his service in the Navy John went to work for the papermill, then owned by Procter and Gamble for about 18 years. John left the papermill in 1984 and went into the Insurance industry where he remained until his retirement.
John or "Jack" as everyone knew him, had a passion for hunting, fishing and golfing. Northern Michigan's great outdoors was the perfect place to pursue all these hobbies. Jack bought several properties in Hebron Township where he spent most of his time outside of work. His love for Michigan outdoor activities and these properties were the perfect combination for Jack's personality. He looked forward to steelhead fishing and picking mushrooms in the spring, to brook trout, bass and pike fishing in the summer, followed by small game and deer season in the fall. Everyone who had the pleasure of enjoying Jack's friendship knew he loved to cook up and enjoy wild game. He had a heart for sharing and there were many who benefited from the rewards of his adventures. Chances are there was always something good to eat at Jack's cabin!
His passion and love for these things was contagious. It created countless great memories with the people he loved the most! He spent the last years of his life with his partner, Jeannie Kenny on Drummond Island.
He is survived by his sister Christy "Chris" Opper Jones and brother-in-law Rod Jones III, brother Patrick Opper, sister-in-law Ms. Sheryl Leis Opper widow to Ronald Opper. His three sons, Chad and Kristin Opper with grandchildren Danica, Erica and Carson, Nathan Opper, Shane and Jean Opper with grandson Maverick, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother Ron Opper, and sister Susan Muschell, brother-in-law James Muschell.
DodsonFuneral Home, ST.Ignace assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019