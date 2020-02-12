|
John M. Elsworth, 94, of Cheboygan, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Hospice House in Cheboygan. John was born on the Island of Malta on August 19, 1925, to Paola (Camilleri) and Kenneth Redvers Elsworth. John was a veteran of World War II, serving in Malta. He emigrated to the United States in 1950 and began working at Parke-Davis in Detroit, Michigan. On August 21, 1963, he married Carol Lothamer in Detroit. John retired in 1983 and he and Carol moved to Cheboygan, making it their permanent home. John retired in 1983 and he and Carol moved to Cheboygan, making it their permanent home. John loved to fish, and he and Carol spent several autumns fishing at Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. John enjoyed woodworking and could be found selling his beautiful tables at craft shows all around the state.
John is survived by Carol, his wife of 56 years, and children Kenneth (Mary) Elsworth of Malta, John (Lorraine) Elsworth of Malta, Linda (Andrew) Fignar of Michigan, and Elizabeth (Lisa) Elsworth of Missouri. He is survived by grandchildren Rita Cauchi, Jeffery Elsworth, Tracy Magro, Kenneth Elsworth, Jonathan Elsworth, Christian Elsworth, Marvin Elsworth, Maria Elsworth, David (Edie) Fignar, Andrea Fignar, and Drew Edmondson. He is also survived by twelve great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren, sisters Grace Cassar, Gladys D'Amato, and Dulcie Elsworth of Malta, and Yvonne (Douglas) Day and Margaret (Steve) Baker of England, and also several nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Edna (Joseph) Chappell, and grandson Kenneth.
The funeral service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church in Cheboygan on Monday, February 17, with Pastor Michael Schaedig officiating. The service will begin at 11:00 AM, with visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Burial will take place in the summer. Please direct any memorials to the Cheboygan Hospice House and/or St. John Lutheran Church. The family appreciates the wonderful and devoted care John received from all of the Hospice personnel, and loving care and prayers from friends and St. John members.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020