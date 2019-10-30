|
John Richard LaVeque, 91, of Cheboygan, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at McLaren Northern Michigan of Petoskey.
He was born August 12, 1928 in Cheboygan, the son of Richard and Estella (Duman) LaVeque. He grew up in Cheboygan and attended school at Cheboygan Elementary and High School.
On July 29, 1950 he married Edith ""Deda"" Robiadek in Cross Village.
Richard was always adventurous and an avid sportsman, hunting and fishing year-round. He was an exemplary husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to all who knew him. He retired from Detroit Tap and Tool as a tool and die inspector in 1990 after 35 years of service, and was active in retirement, loved to walk the local streets, share conversation and stories with whomever he met, whether friend or stranger. His ability to recall events and people was impressive. He especially enjoyed his Saturday lunch sessions with good friends, young and old, at Johnnie's Bar.
Surviving are his wife, Edith ""Deda"", three sons, Thomas (Nancy) LaVeque of Frankfort, William LaVeque of Athens, Georgia, and Owen LaVeque of Cheboygan, a daughter, Valorie (life companion, Carl LaCross) LaVeque, also of Cheboygan, four grandchildren, Courtney, Travis, and Jonathan Mellberg, and Carla Jankoviak, and two great grandchildren, Jacob Jankoviak and Jaxxson Melberg.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Donald LaVeque, sisters, Marion (Al) Thume, Ione ""Nonie"" (Gary) Van Epps, a paternal uncle and aunts, William, Violet, and Nell, and a maternal uncle, Harold Duman,
Rich's family welcomes all thoughts, prayers, remembrances, and visits from friends and relatives, and would like to express sincere gratitude to all staff of McLaren Northern Michigan for their very professional and personal care during this difficult time.
Memorials may be made to McLaren Northern Michigan
Interment and memorial at Pinehill Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019