John Robert Jacobs, 68 of Topinabee, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey.
Born in Kalamazoo, MI on February 7, 1952, John was the son of Frank and Mavis (Pyle) Jacobs. The family lived in Kalamazoo and Lawrence, MI in his youth and John graduated from Lawrence High School in 1970. In high school he was an accomplished football player and captain of his football team.
While working as a mechanic at Cooper Dodge in Kalamazoo, John met his future wife, Betty Jo "BJ" Moore who worked in the parts department. On July 4, 1980, they were married at Kanley Chapel on the campus of Western Michigan University where BJ was a student.
John sometimes worked three jobs to help BJ finish nursing school. They lived in Kalamazoo and in Lawrence for a time before moving to Hastings in 1983. During his career as a mechanic, John worked at auto dealerships throughout the Kalamazoo area. He also worked as a driver for Greyhound Bus for several years. After retiring, he and BJ moved to northern Michigan, settling in Topinabee.
John was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Hastings and later at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cheboygan. He was an avid golfer, fisherman and NASCAR fan. Also an accomplished woodworker, he enjoyed making things for BJ and for other family members.
John is survived by Betty Jo, his wife of almost 40 years; his children, Lisa (Rich) Geishart and Tami L. Matthews both of Colorado; Kristen (Jason) Roe of Stevensville, MI, John Jacobs II of Hastings, Justin (Trinika) Jacobs of Winston Salem, NC and Lindy (Darren) Lee of Ann Arbor; grandchildren, Evan, Abby, Anna, Johnnie, Carter, James, Jordan, Tabby, Owen, Olivia and Amelia; sisters, Billie (Ernest) Shaw of Lawrence, MI, Barbara Hall of Lakeland, FL and Brenda (Howard) Miley of Mattawan, MI; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents a brother-in-law, Donald Hall.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, in Cheboygan where the family will visit with friends beginning at 10:00 AM. A second Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Hastings at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 21, 2020. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, March 20, 2020. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Hastings. Those who wish are asked to consider memorial contributions to Hospice of Michigan.
Arrangements are by Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Gaylord and by Girrbach Funeral Home in Hastings. Please share your memories and personal messages with the family at www.gaylordfuneralhome.com or girrbachfuneralhome.net.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Mar. 17, 2020