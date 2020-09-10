1/1
Jolene Rae Rogala
1963 - 2020
Following a lengthy battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer, Jolene Rae Rogala, age 57 of Mackinaw City passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at McLaren Hospital in Petoskey, surrounded by her family.

She was born May 22, 1963 in Kalkaska, the daughter of Harold and Barbara (Minegar) Cornhill. As a teenager Jolene started working at the Mackinaw Mill Creek Campground where she later met and married Chris Rogala on September 10, 1983 at St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Cheboygan. Together, alongside the Rogala family, who own and operate the campground today.

Her passions were her faith, family and friends. She enjoyed quiet reflections at their cabin in the woods, date nights with her husband in his various vehicle creations, spending time with her three daughters, and sending random SnapChats to brighten people's days. Jo lived strong in her faith with Christ, and she left light wherever she went and in the hearts with whomever she met.

She will live on in the memories of her husband Chris, three daughters, Amy Rogala, Mindy Rogala and Sarah (Kevin Ostwald) Rogala, all of Mackinaw City, her parents, four siblings, Norma (Mark) Nichols of Howell, Denise (Chuck) Antonopulos of Grand Rapids, Jeff (Heidi) Cornhill of Angola, Indiana and Heather (Sean) Homan of Cheboygan and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A casual Celebration of Life Service will be held along the shoreline at the Mackinaw Mill Creek Campground, at 11am on Saturday, September 12th, 2020. A luncheon will follow the Service. Everyone is welcome to attend and seating will be available. Those who feel called to share a memory or story of Jolene are invited to do so at the service.

Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Jolene are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.

Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
