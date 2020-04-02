|
BAIER, Jorene
Of Mattawan formerly of Oscoda
Age 76, died at her daughter's home in Mattawan on March 29, 2020. Jorene was born October 10, 1943 in Cheboygan, the daughter of Peter and Billie (Reynolds) Nasif, who preceded her in death. She graduated Cheboygan High School in 1961 and later in life was a partner in Ahead of Time Hair Salon in Oscoda. Members of her family include her husband of 55 years, Jim Baier; 2 daughters: Jamie (Dr. John) Lawlor and Johnna (Mike) Makuch; and 4 grandchildren: David, Kate, Petra and Myah. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Oscoda. Please visit Jorene's personal web page at www.BetzlerLifeStory.com, where you can read her life story, archive a favorite memory or photo and sign her online guestbook. Memorial contributions may be made to . Betzler Life Story Funeral Home, 6080 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo (269) 375-2900.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Apr. 2, 2020