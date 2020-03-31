|
On March 26, 2020, Joseph E. Nichols, 96 years old, born March 2, 1924 to Joseph A. and Gertrude (Reynolds) Nichols of Cheboygan, Michigan passed away peacefully at the Citrus Hospice House in Lecanto, FL.
Joe is survived by his wife of seventy-six years, Carolyn A. Nichols; his daughter, Anne Marie (Nichols) Farrell of Cheboygan, MI; and, his son and daughter-in-law, Duane E. and Karen G. Nichols of Merritt Island, FL. Joe is also survived by five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one sister, Catherine Nichols Vieau of Grand Haven, MI and two brothers, William (Billy) Nichols, from Cheboygan, MI and Dean Nichols, from Green Bay, WI.
Joe served his country proudly during World War II and the Korean War as a chief machinist mate aboard the destroyer Horace A. Bass, APD-124.
Joe worked as an iron worker during the construction of the Mackinac Bridge and walked the "high iron" as it was called stringing support cables from the North and South towers. He also worked as an erecting engineer for the Detroit Stoker Company in Monroe, MI from which he retired after twenty-eight years.
Joe was a proud supporting member of the Moose Lodge, Eagles, VFW and the American Legion.
Per his wishes, private cremation will be provided under the direction of the Charles E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness, FL.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Mar. 31, 2020