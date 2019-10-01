Home

Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church
Cheboygan, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church
Cheboygan, MI
View Map
Joseph Edward "Joe" Blaskowski


1933 - 2019
Joseph Edward "Joe" Blaskowski Obituary
Joseph "Joe" Edward Blaskowski, 86 of Cheboygan passed away Friday, September 27th at Hospice House in Cheboygan.

A lifelong resident of Cheboygan. Joe was born March 13, 1933 in Riggsville, the last born son of Victor and Frances (Mushlock) Blaskowski.

On October 3, 1959, Joseph married Madeline "Mattie" Couture of Alverno.

Joe was an avid sportsman, he was passionate about deer hunting. In his younger years he spent many winters ice fishing on Black Lake and rabbit hunting with his brothers and nephews.

Joe, had a flare for decorating his home at Christmas and lighting up his street corner.

Prior to his retirement, Joe had many careers working on the car ferries, sailing the Great Lakes, building I-75, semi-truck driver and finally retiring in 1999 from Sheplers.

Best known as the "Veggie Man". Joe and Mattie ran their vegetable stand for more than twenty years on the corner of State & "D". He was a hard worker and passed along his work ethic to his family and to many youth who worked with him the fields.

Surviving are his wife Mattie, a daughter, Penny (Frank) Reynolds, two grandchildren, Adam Newman of Grand Rapids, and Megan Newman of Traverse City, a sister, Josephine Robydek of Cheboygan, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, John, Stan, Roman, Bernard, Edmond and Leonard "Lenny" Blaskowski, and two sisters, Mary LaMack and Helen Pardun.

The funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10:00am, with the family greeting friends beginning at 9:00am, at St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church in Cheboygan. Rev. Duane Wachowiak will officiate, burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery in Alverno.

Memorial may be made to the memorial garden at St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church in Cheboygan.

Online condolences may be made at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.

The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019
