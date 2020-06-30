Juanita Louise (Hopkins) Cole, a longtime resident of Cheboygan,

Michigan, born to parents Paul Edward and Myrtle Louise (Stone)

Hopkins of Mantua, Ohio on June 26, 1941, passed unexpected away at her

Home on June 8, 2020. She was 78.



As eldest daughter, she was a blessing to her parents

helping rear a growing family of 10, their home, gardening, and canning.

Her life was shared by 3 husbands (deceased), William Dale

Eagle, Billy Don Parrish, Herman Cole, and companion, Donald

Tuck (deceased). Her residences and travel included Ohio,

Colorado, Hawaii, and Michigan for her retirement. Her joys

were her family, the seasons which she thrived in Northern

Michigan, planting and cultivating flower gardens, cooking, baking,

and homemade jellies. During her healthy years she would

plant and keep 8 - 10 flower beds and a dozen bird feeders. She loved

long country rides and wildlife. She enjoyed baking for county

fairs and charities; some of her pies bringing a nice sum for the

charity she was helping. Her favorite holiday was Christmas,

the decorations filling the inside of the house and covering the yard.

In her golden years she donated to food pantries and multiple charities.

She was a Matron of the Eastern Star for a time and a member of the

Church of the Straits.



She is survived by her children, Kimberly (Rick) Eagle/Parrish

Martinez, Terri (Doug) Parrish/Davidson Dietzel, Billy (Cathy)

Parrish, and Fostered Son, Steven Myers (Girlfriend Bethany

Priester). Grandchildren, PFC Sarah Martinez (Army), Richard

Davidson, Shelby (Erika) Davidson, Erica (Joshua) Parrish-Blair,

and Monica Parrish. Great Grandchildren, Starr Lotus Martinez,

daughter of Zachariah Martinez (predeceased), Caylen and

Kensliegh Davidson, daughters of Shelby.



Hopkins Siblings, Paul, Eugene, Ray (deceased), Connie

(Lumbert/deceased). Step Siblings Richard (Dick) Purcell

(deceased), Jane Purcell-Taylor.

O'Hare Siblings, Michael (deceased), twins Diane (Lincoln)

and Duane (deceased), Deborah (Sheppard), Michelle (Anastasia),

Marsha (Gibson), Jean (Brown/deceased), and Judy (Swartz).

Numerous nieces, nephews, and greats.



It was her wish to be cremated. The casting of the

ashes will take place in Colorado with family in a private

service and live stream for distant relatives and friends; not

yet scheduled.

