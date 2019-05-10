|
|
Judith A. Ostwald, 77, of Levering, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Cedar Cove Assisted Living in Cedarville.
Judy was born March 28, 1942 in Cheboygan, the daughter of Harold and Margaret (Thees) Hilborn. She was a graduate of Cheboygan Public Schools and later attended the University of Michigan. On May 11, 1968 at St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Cheboygan, she married Charles "Chum" Ostwald. On Saturday, they would have celebrated 51 years of marriage. She was employed as a medical transcriptionist for over 40 years, retiring in 2007. Judy also enjoyed sewing, quilting, tending her flower beds, and was a member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church and the Thunder Bay Quilters Guild.
Surviving are her husband, Chum; a daughter, Theresa (Chad) Collins of Goshen, Indiana, a stepson, Reggie (Jan) Ostwald of Levering; three grandchildren, Charlie Collins of Goshen, Indiana, Kim (Andrew) Buselmeier of Canton, Michigan, and Kevin (Sarah) Ostwald of Mackinaw City; a brother, Harold Hilborn of Tucson, Arizona/Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan; two sisters-in-law, Helen LaHaie of Cheboygan, and Nancy Ostwald of Levering; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, Mary Olson and Susie Vokac.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11 a.m., with the family greeting friends beginning at 10 a.m., at St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Cheboygan, with Rev. Dave Hueter officiating. A luncheon will follow.
Memorials may be made to St. Thomas Lutheran Church or the Cheboygan County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 11, 2019