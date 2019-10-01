|
|
Judy Hagstrom-Zalac, 82, of Cheboygan, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at Hancock Haven in Cheboygan.
Judy was born September 9, 1936, in Detroit, the daughter of Kenneth and Ruth (Cummings) Henry. She attended Dearborn Schools, graduating from Fordson High School in 1954. She went on to attend secretarial school and worked as a secretary at Ford Motor Company. In 1959, she married Kenneth Hagstrom, and a few years later they moved to Cheboygan and started their own business, Hagstrom Floor Covering. For the next several years, she concentrated on raising her children and later worked part-time as a reading aide for Cheboygan Area Schools, a job she thoroughly enjoyed. Despite limited involvement in the daily operation of Hagstrom Floor Covering, she found herself running the business upon Ken's death in 1989. With the help and support of other family members, she owned and operated the store successfully for many years.
Judy married Joe Zalac in 1994 and a few years later retired from the day-to-day operations of the business. She remained very busy in retirement with her many hobbies and interests.
Judy was always active in the community, particularly with Michigan/Area 33 Special Olympics for which she served as Financial Director, coach and volunteer for decades. She also served on the Lamplighters Board of Directors, VitalCare Board, Cheboygan Area Arts Council, Cheboygan Area Chamber of Commerce and many other organizations. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church.
Quilting was one of Judy's favorite past-times and she was an original member of the Rivertown Patchworkers. She loved to travel, was an avid reader, an excellent cook and baker, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was known to be generous with her time and talents and was always thinking of others.
Judy is survived by her husband Joe, her daughter, Laurie (Michael) Trafton of Lake Orion, three stepsons, Michael Zalac of Grand Rapids, Gary Zalac of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Rick (Sally) Zalac of Washington, and grandchildren Kenny and Katie Trafton, and Madalyn, Derek, and Hannah Zalac. She is also survived by two brothers, Alan (Shirley) Henry of Novi, and Mark (Shirley) Henry of Fenton, special sister-in-law Carol Sue Hagstrom, as well as other in-laws, cousins and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Kenneth Hagstrom, three children, Kirk, Kristen, and Carolyn Hagstrom and granddaughter Alayna Zalac.
A special thanks to the staff of Hancock Haven, who took loving care of Judy.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 5, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Cheboygan. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Dr. John Bailey will officiate. Burial will be at Pinehill Cemetery in Cheboygan.
Memorial donations to the Lamplighter's Board of Directors, 10613 North Riggsville Road in Cheboygan or to the are appreciated.
Online condolences may be made at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019