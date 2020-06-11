June LaFern Bolinger (Leach), loving mother, grandmother

and great-grandmother passed away at her home early in

the morning of June 8, 2020 just 15 days before her 87th

birthday. Born to Edward and Lila Leach (Jarvis), June

lived in the Millersburg, Pigeon River and Wolverine areas

during her youth. She attended Wolverine Community

school. She married Robert R. (Bob) Bolinger in 1950.

June performed all of the duties of a farm wife, caring for

the children, driving the tractor, baling hay, cooking meals

for the help, running to repair facilities for parts when

something broke, watching the cattle at calving time,

tending the garden, picking berries for canning and

freezing, and on and on. She was always busy and could

be considered and "action-type" of person. She served for

several years in Laundry Services at Northern Michigan

Hospitals in Petoskey. In her later years she took particular

delight in holding and rocking little children. June loved to

dance, whether a waltz, square dance, polka or something

else. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star

and she attended the Wolverine Congregational Church

until too ill to do so. June was predeceased by her

husband Bob and is survived by her sisters Beverley

Manghum and Barbara Jacobs, children Sandra Stafford

(late husband Garth), Randy (Jackie) Bolinger, Dianne

(Douglas) Reeves, Brenda Bolinger, Theodore (Ted) Bolinger,

Robert A. Bolinger (Tonna) and Brian (Sharon) Bolinger,16

grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and

nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, three brothers,

Alfred, Donald, and Jerry Leach and sisters Edna Paquin,

Scott Tippin, Mildred Smith, and Myrtle Dunbar and one

grandchild, Jacob Bolinger.

