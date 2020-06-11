June LaFern Bolinger (Leach), loving mother, grandmother
and great-grandmother passed away at her home early in
the morning of June 8, 2020 just 15 days before her 87th
birthday. Born to Edward and Lila Leach (Jarvis), June
lived in the Millersburg, Pigeon River and Wolverine areas
during her youth. She attended Wolverine Community
school. She married Robert R. (Bob) Bolinger in 1950.
June performed all of the duties of a farm wife, caring for
the children, driving the tractor, baling hay, cooking meals
for the help, running to repair facilities for parts when
something broke, watching the cattle at calving time,
tending the garden, picking berries for canning and
freezing, and on and on. She was always busy and could
be considered and "action-type" of person. She served for
several years in Laundry Services at Northern Michigan
Hospitals in Petoskey. In her later years she took particular
delight in holding and rocking little children. June loved to
dance, whether a waltz, square dance, polka or something
else. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star
and she attended the Wolverine Congregational Church
until too ill to do so. June was predeceased by her
husband Bob and is survived by her sisters Beverley
Manghum and Barbara Jacobs, children Sandra Stafford
(late husband Garth), Randy (Jackie) Bolinger, Dianne
(Douglas) Reeves, Brenda Bolinger, Theodore (Ted) Bolinger,
Robert A. Bolinger (Tonna) and Brian (Sharon) Bolinger,16
grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and
nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, three brothers,
Alfred, Donald, and Jerry Leach and sisters Edna Paquin,
Scott Tippin, Mildred Smith, and Myrtle Dunbar and one
grandchild, Jacob Bolinger.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.