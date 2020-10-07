Kade Geoffrey Krueger, 22



On Sunday, September 20,2020, Kade passed away as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident at the age of 22 years. He was born in Cheboygan on August 11,1998. The son of Jean Johnston (Mitchell) and Clinton Krueger. Kade was good at anything he set his mind on doing. He worked hard and played harder. He could make you laugh regardless of the situation. He will be missed dearly by everyone who knew him.



Kade is survived and will be forever remembered by his parents Jean (Jesse) Johnston of Alanson and his father Clinton (Michelle) Krueger of Carp Lake; his three sisters Ryin, Cammie, and Alyssa and one niece, Violet. He also leaves his paternal grandparents Geoffrey and Susan Krueger of Mackinaw City; Three aunts, Allison (Rob) Poumade, Darlene (Brian) Lintemuth and Christine Mitchell; an uncle William (Meghan) Mitchell and many many cousins. Kade is proceeded in death by his loving grandparents, Ed & Mary Mitchell (papa & meme).



Kade had numerous friends during his brief life, far too many to name.



There are so many stories to be told and so many tears yet to be shed. Above all else, please be kind to others and to yourself.



Cremation has taken place. I love & miss you my beautiful boy. Always. ?? mom

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store