Karen Elizabeth Magee, age 55, of Cheboygan passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Cheboygan Hospice House. She was born April 29, 1964 in Bremer Hauven, Germany, the daughter of Rolland and Willadora (Baird) Magee.
Karen graduated from Cheboygan High School in 1982 and Michigan State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She earned her Master's Degree from Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. She had taught English as a second language in Yemen, Mongolia, Taiwan, and China. After she returned to Cheboygan, she was a substitute teacher, and she taught at the Cheboygan High School, through North Central Michigan College. She served as the Director of the Indian River Public Library.
Karen enjoyed playing Bridge and Scrabble, making hand-made greeting cards, crafting, reading, cooking, gardening, animals, and traveling.
Survivors include her sister, Scarlett Magee Naftel, nephew, Aidan, niece, Leah, aunts, Betty Wright, Sharon (Rudy) Marculis and Judy (Ray) Corbin, Jean Baird, her uncle, Jim (Christine) Baird, many cousins, including the Preseau's, Baird's, Zulakis', Magee's, VanOtteran's, Houseman's, Archer's, Kovaleski's, etc. Her close friends, Kathy (Al) Carlson and their daughters, Amanda and Alaina (and family), Mary (Randall) Schmidt and their daughter, Rosie, Chris and Wen and their children, Mary Ann (Bud) Schoch, Alice (Roy) McFarland, Lola Ermisch , Elaine Smith, Kathy Gotts, and numerous other international, national, and local friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, Robert and Winnie Baird, Elmer and Lucille Magee, uncles, John, Bob and Boyd Baird, Martin "Bud" Wright, Charles "Bud", and Rodney Magee, aunts, Edwina and Nancy Baird, Marlene Bowersox, Marilyn and Sally Magee, cousins, Nicholas Zulakis, and Matt Magee.
Cremation has taken place and a graveside service to be held at Pine Hill Cemetery , will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Karen's name may be directed to the Cheboygan County Humane Society, the Cheboygan Public Library, the , or the Cheboygan County Historical Society. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Karen are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Apr. 16, 2020