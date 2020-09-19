1/1
Kathleen Dawn (MacLeod) Abernathy
1951 - 2020
Kathleen Dawn Abernathy (MacLeod), 69, of Cheboygan, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loved ones. Kathy was born in Mackinaw City on January 10, 1951, the daughter of A. Malcolm and Thelma (Jones) MacLeod.

Kathy grew up in Mackinaw City and graduated from North Central Michigan College with a degree in Respiratory Therapy. She worked at the Cheboygan Community Memorial Hospital in that capacity for 30 years.

Kathy was a loving and beloved mother and grandmother, as well as sister, aunt and friend. She was also known as being independent, creative and innovative – her home, yard and flower gardens were her canvas, and she fearlessly took on remodeling her own home. She loved tending her many flower gardens, baking for the family, and traveling – especially to Scotland, and to visit her family. Family and her work were her life, and she was the best grandma ever.

Surviving Kathy are her four children, Shannon (Lacy), Josh (Krista), Jeremy and Nicole, 11 grandchildren, Dillon, Sammantha, Katie, Caleb, Conner, Barbara, Torin, Destiny, Michael, Leon and Andrew, and sisters Susie Kennedy and Heather (Gene) Carney.

Preceding her in death are Kathy's parents and her brother Billy.

The family suggests memorials in Kathy's name be made out to McLaren Hospice of the Straits.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at Kathy's home on Saturday, September 19.

The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family.

Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
at Kathy's home
Funeral services provided by
Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan

September 18, 2020
So sorry to learn of Kathy’s passing. Kathy was a wonderful person with a personality and expertise that well suited her career as a resp. therapist. She was excellent in her job and a terrific person and colleague to all of us at CMH. I will also add she brought the absolute best deserts to our potlucks on the weekends. You will be missed by many but now it’s time for you fly free and healthy. Rest In Peace.

Ginny Robarge
Coworker
