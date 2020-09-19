Kathleen Dawn Abernathy (MacLeod), 69, of Cheboygan, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loved ones. Kathy was born in Mackinaw City on January 10, 1951, the daughter of A. Malcolm and Thelma (Jones) MacLeod.



Kathy grew up in Mackinaw City and graduated from North Central Michigan College with a degree in Respiratory Therapy. She worked at the Cheboygan Community Memorial Hospital in that capacity for 30 years.



Kathy was a loving and beloved mother and grandmother, as well as sister, aunt and friend. She was also known as being independent, creative and innovative – her home, yard and flower gardens were her canvas, and she fearlessly took on remodeling her own home. She loved tending her many flower gardens, baking for the family, and traveling – especially to Scotland, and to visit her family. Family and her work were her life, and she was the best grandma ever.



Surviving Kathy are her four children, Shannon (Lacy), Josh (Krista), Jeremy and Nicole, 11 grandchildren, Dillon, Sammantha, Katie, Caleb, Conner, Barbara, Torin, Destiny, Michael, Leon and Andrew, and sisters Susie Kennedy and Heather (Gene) Carney.



Preceding her in death are Kathy's parents and her brother Billy.



The family suggests memorials in Kathy's name be made out to McLaren Hospice of the Straits.



There will be a Celebration of Life held at Kathy's home on Saturday, September 19.



The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family.

