Kathleen St. Antoine, age 79, a lifelong resident of Cheboygan, passed away Monday October 26, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. Better known as "Kathy", she was born on April 28, 1941 to Charles and Agnes Bohn of Riggsville. Kathy spent her life raising and enjoying her three very special children and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved decorating her home and designed most of it.



Kathy is survived by her husband, Eugene, and two of her three children, Kelly St. Antoine and JoLynn LaLond (Rob Dodder); as well as her grandchildren, Dale (Vivianne) Williams, Nick (Bri) Williams, Natasha (Gage) Christensen, and Abbi LaLond; and great grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Connor, Jillian, and Jaxson Williams, and Orion and Atlas Christensen. Kathy also leaves her sisters, Pat (James) Johnson, Joann (Ken) Willey, Barbara (Dennis) Wilcome, and Lydia Fulmer (Dan Yurek); brothers, James (Anne) Bohn, Charles (Joetta) Bohn, Clarence (Jackie) Bohn, Mike (June) Bohn, and John Bohn; and a very special aunt, Esther Raishe; her brother-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Melody Williams; brother, Lawrence Bohn; her best friend and sister-in-law, Linda Root; and her parents.



A graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery at 1:00 PM on Friday October 30, 2020. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Kathy to Together Lifting Children, c/o St. Thomas Lutheran Church, 332 S. Western Ave., Cheboygan, Michigan 49721.

