Kenneth A. Sudzinski, 91, of Cheboygan, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Port Huron surrounded by family.
He was born October 28, 1928 in Hamtramck, Michigan to the late August and Victoria Sudzinski. He married Anne C. Rochna on November 25, 1948.
Kenneth was a resident of Cheboygan since 1990, moving from Warren, Michigan. He worked as a draftsman for Michigan Consolidated Gas Company and retired in 1990. He favorite pastime was golf and he enjoyed listening to music from the big band era and Friday night dinners out.
He is survived by his children, Kevin (Cheryl) Sudzinski, Kimberly (Alan) Krug, Kathy (Ron) Bennett and Kenneth (Stephanie) Sudzinski; four grandchildren, Jessica Krug, Kristie (Ryan) Dobbie, Timothy Bennett and Shelbie Sudzinski; five step-grandchildren, Edward (Lisa) Bennett, Veronica (Hopkins), Jamie and Jessica Jackson and Steven (Joel) Selby; nine great grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Robert Graham and Frank Rochna; and eight nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty years, Anne; sister, Arlene Graham; and sister-in-law, Cecelia Rochna.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
