Kenneth D. Clark, age 95, of Cheboygan, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at McLaren Hospital in Petoskey. He was born February 29, 1924, in Detroit, the son of John and Mary (Klebba) Clark. On February 2, 1974 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Ken married Lucille Poirier, who survives.
Ken was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1943 during WWII serving with the 41st infantry and was stationed in Australia, the Philippines, and New Guinea. He was honorably discharged in 1946.
He was a firefighter with the Detroit Fire Department for over 31 years and retired in 1982. Upon his retirement, he and Lucille moved to Cheboygan.
Ken was a member of St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Council #791, the Lions Club, Northland Players and the Cheboygan Golf and Country Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, playing Euchre, going to garage sales, visiting with friends and was an avid skier.
Survivors include his wife Lucille of Cheboygan, sister-in-law, Nikki Clark, 19 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother John and two sisters, Maxine (Marvin) Grawburg and Virginia (Earl) Barnes.
Visitation will take place at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 27 from 6 - 8 p.m. with a rosary, led by the Knights of Columbus, beginning at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will take place at St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church on Thursday, March 28 at 11 a.m. with the family greeting friends one hour prior to the service. Rev. Paul Megge will officiate and burial will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery later this spring. Memorial contributions may be directed to Bishop Baraga School or the Barrier-Free Project at St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Ken are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019