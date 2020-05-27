|
Kenneth L. Hebert, age 88, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 in West Branch, MI with his family by his side. He was born on January 21, 1932 in Cheboygan, MI to Charles and Ada (Godin) Hebert; the fourth of nine brothers.
He married Shirley Marcero on April 16, 1952 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Baltimore, MI. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. After the military, Ken worked in injection molding plastics, first at McDonald's Plastics in New Baltimore, MI then Model Products in Troy, MI., and in 1970 moved to Rose City, MI to start up a small toy factory, Gay Plastics, now known as American Plastic Toys. He retired in 1995 and moved north to Twin Lakes in Cheboygan County. Ken, an avid golfer all his life, also enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and his family.
Ken is survived by his wife Shirley (married 68 years), daughter Debbie Walker of West Branch, MI (grandchildren Stephanie and Natalie), daughter Wendy (Tom) Gekiere of Macomb, MI (grandchildren April, Aaron and Andrea) son Kenneth M. (Ivy) Hebert of Rose City, MI (grandchildren Kenny Jr., Missy and Ryan) son Mark (Kay) Hebert of Casco, MI (grandchildren Jennifer, Amanda and Mark Jr.) son Michael Hebert of Cheboygan, MI and son Patrick (Kimberly) Hebert of White Lake, MI (grandchildren Daeton and Jordon) and 9 great grandchildren. Surviving brothers; Dewey Hebert of Petoskey, MI, Dick Hebert of Panama City, FL, Gary Hebert of Cheboygan, MI, Joe Hebert of Cheboygan, MI, and Tim Hebert of Cheboygan, MI and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Bus, Jack, and Bob Hebert.
A graveside service will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1:00pm for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice Care, West Branch, MI.
Arrangements were handled by Nordman Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 27, 2020