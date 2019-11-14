|
Kenneth R. Barber, 68, of Cheboygan, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at home.
A lifelong resident of Cheboygan, Ken was born July 20, 1951 in Cheboygan, the son of James Blaine and Francis Margaret (Lafond) Barber. He attended Cheboygan Catholic and later Cheboygan Public Schools. Ken was employed by Russ Manning and later H&B Plumbing and Heating before starting his own business in Grayling, retiring in 2013. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, tending his plants in both his greenhouse and garden, berry picking, and making wine.
Surviving are two sons, William (Amy) Barber of Grayling, and Matt (Tracy) Barber of Cheboygan, three grandchildren, Isabelle Barber, and Sydney and Monica Holland, four siblings, Sally Hiar of Port Orange, Florida, Jim Barber of Cheboygan, Keith (Debbie) Barber, also of Cheboygan, and William (RoseAnn) Barber of Levering, a sister in law, Jeri Lu Barber, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his longtime companion, Patricia "Patty" Moran, three sisters, Mary Bur, Nancy Owens, and Sue Carlson, and a brother, Joe Barber.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 1:00pm, with the family greeting friends beginning at 11:00am, at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home in Cheboygan, with Pastor Craig Tews officiating.
Memorials may be made to Sturgeon for Tomorrow.
The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Nov. 14, 2019