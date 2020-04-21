|
|
Kody Blanchard, age 3 months, of Cheboygan, passed away, Monday, April 13, 2020 at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital, Cheboygan. It is with heavy hearts that we honor and say goodbye to our precious baby boy. Some people only dream of Angels, we held one in our arms.
Kody was born on December 23, 2019 in Grand Rapids, the son of Cheyenne Cook and Kyle Blanchard.
In addition to his loving parents, Kody is survived by his big brother, Jasic, paternal grandparents, Randy and Bethany Blanchard, maternal grandparents, Jim and Kaye Ostwald, paternal great grandparents, Mark and Debbie Siebel, Chris and Donna Keene, and Clayton Blanchard, maternal great grandparents, Roger and Betty Fleury, and Carlton Lemorie, great great grandpa A. Beesley, aunts and uncles, Delaney Cook, Ryan Cook, Mykela Ostwald, Sabrina Blanchard, Autumn Darga, Tom Darga, and Brandon Szikszay, great aunts and uncles, Roger Fleury Jr., Alice Wilson, and Scott Siebel.
Kody is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Alice and Bob Bettis, grandfather, Richard Cook, great great uncles Mark Beesley, Jordan Spencen and Brent Dombroski, and great great grandma Patricia Beesley.
To those wishing to make a charitable donation in Kody's memory, there has been a "Baby Kody" account set up at Straits Area Federal Credit Union or you can send memorials to 420 W. Elm Street, Cheboygan, MI 49721.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Apr. 21, 2020