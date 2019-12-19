|
Kristy Smeltzer from Wolverine, MI passed away December 13th unexpectedly. Kristy lived passionately, loved life, her family and friends, and she will be greatly missed by all who came to know and love her.
Kristy Smeltzer (Carpenter) was born February 7, 1961 in Milwaukee Wisconsin. Kristy graduated with a degree in forestry from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 1985 where she met the love of her life, Perry Smeltzer. Perry and Kristy were married for 33 years raising three children. Kristy worked in a number of jobs in a diverse variety of occupations following her husband and his career while raising their children.
We all are greatly saddened by your leaving us too soon. May the Lord receive you in heaven along with those who have already entered eternity.
Kristy is survived by her husband Perry, Wolverine, MI, son Samuel Smeltzer, Lansing, MI, daughter Jordan Smeltzer, Bellingham, WA, son Daniel Smeltzer, Wolverine,MI her mother Mary Ann Carpenter, Oak Creek, WI two sisters Jeannine Parlato, Oak Creek, WI and Terri Simonis, Oak Creek, WI. Kristy is preceded in death by her father James Carpenter and her older sister Jill Noie, Oak Creek, WI.
Viewing with the family will take place at the Lintz Funeral Home in Indian River, MI on Thursday December 19 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM, as well as in the morning on Friday December 20 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM with a service following.
In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested supporting local families and causes in Northern Michigan through donations to non-profit organizations, such as Embrace Grace though City on the Hill Church in Indian River embracegrace.com/donate or Child and Family Services of Northern Michigan, Angel Fund cfsnwmi.org. Donations though the funeral home can also be directed to these organizations.
