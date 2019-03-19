|
Larry C. Valot, 71, of Carp Lake, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey.
A lifelong resident of the area, Larry was born March 17, 1948 in Cheboygan, the son of Clement and Shirley (LaHaie) Valot, Sr. He was a 1966 graduate of Mackinaw City High School, and later served in the U.S. Army from 1970-1976 during the Vietnam War. On March 13, 1970 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Mackinaw City, he married Dianne Forreider. After serving in the military, he returned to work at the Gulf Oil gas station in Mackinaw City, and with his brother, Jerry, purchased it in 1977 and is currently operated by Larry's family. He also owned and operated the Sundown Motel from 1973 until 1990. Larry enjoyed bowling and shooting pool, having been in a pool league for many years, and occasional trips to the casino.
Surviving is his wife, Dianne, three sons, David (Becky) Valot, Charles (Kitty) Valot, and Michael (Emma) Valot of all of Mackinaw City, seven grandchildren, Zachary, Gabriella, Jaren, Noah, Isaac, Kyle, and Ashley, a great granddaughter, Sophia, his father Clement of Mackinaw City, two sisters, Susan Valot of St. Petersburg, Florida, and JoAnn Tryban of Mackinaw City, two brothers, Mickey Valot of Plant City, Florida, and Clement (Debra) Valot, Jr., of Rochester Hills, and a sister in law, Karen Valot of Carp Lake.
He was preceded in death by his mother, an infant daughter, Melanie, and his twin brother, Jerry,
No services are planned at this time.
Memorials may be made to the Mackinaw City American Legion Post #157.
