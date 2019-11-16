|
|
Larry J. "Whip" Wichlacz, age 60, of Cheboygan passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit surrounded by his family. He was born May 27, 1959 in Cheboygan, the son of Andy and Marge (Maczka) Wichlacz. He graduated from Cheboygan Catholic High School in 1978 and married his best friend Sherry LaHaie on July 17, 1981 at the courthouse in Cheboygan.
Larry worked as a construction superintendent for Local Union 202 for 35 years and retired in July of this year. Larry enjoyed spending time with his wife and kids and was very proud of the family they raised. His favorite title was Papa and the quality time he was able to spend with Lily hiking in the woods, riding the four wheeler, swinging and so much fun. He was an avid hunter and spent many years building and enjoying his hunting camp with his family and friends. Following in his father's footsteps, Larry enjoyed gardening and working in his apple orchard. He and Sherry enjoyed riding his Harley, traveling an average of 20,000 miles a year to the west coast and throughout Michigan.
Besides his wife Sherry, Larry is survived by his five children, Nicole (Matt) Drake of Cheboygan, Adam Wichlacz of Cheboygan, Andrew Wichlacz of MN, Samantha Burns of Auburn Hills and Alyson Wichlacz of Cheboygan, one brother, David (Lynn) Wichlacz of Cheboygan, three sisters, Linda Fuller of Fort Myers, FL, Donna (Dave) Woiderski of Cheboygan and Nancy (Bruce) Barr of Cheboygan, his granddaughter, Lily Drake of Cheboygan, mother-in-law, Helen LaHaie of Cheboygan and many nieces, nephews and Harley friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Richard Wichlacz, father-in-law, Bud LaHaie, brother-in-law, Ron Fuller, and his son-in-law, Morley N. Burns III.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 19 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. A memorial service will take place at St. Thomas Lutheran Church on Wednesday, November 20 at 11:00 AM with the family greeting friends one hour prior to the service. Pastor Dave Hueter will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Cheboygan Habitat for Humanity or Bishop Baraga Catholic School. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Larry are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Nov. 16, 2019