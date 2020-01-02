Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Sivrais
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Paul Sivrais


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Paul Sivrais Obituary
In the early hours of Saturday, December 21st, 2019, Larry Paul Sivrais, loving father, brother, and grandfather, passed away peacefully after a prolonged illness at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor at the age of 65.

Larry was born on February 15th, 1954, in Cheboygan to Joseph Edward and Annie Mae (Elder) Sivrais. He was a merchant marine sailor for over 30 years. He had a love for the Great Lakes and a passion stronger than its raging waters. Larry had many grand adventures with his buddy Chris and plenty of great sailor stories to tell. He graduated from Mackinaw City High School, lived in Cheboygan until 1997 when he moved to Chelsea.

He is survived by his daughter Carolyn; son-in-law Russ; grandchildren Alexis, Savannah, Maggie, Olivia, Declan, and Jacqueline; his brother Jim and sisters Dolores, Mary, Tammy, Joyce, and Sally Elizabeth; and many nieces and nephews.

Larry had a passion for hunting and fishing, Boy Scouts, vacation travel, as well as making birdhouses and collecting rocks along the beaches of the Great Lakes.

"As I lay my head down to rest,
I come to the Lord with one request;
May the mighty lighthouse always choose
To be the friend of boats and crews;
But if one day it may decide
To lead us to rocks and make us collide,
I'll accept my fate and live with the fish,
Because it's the mighty, mighty lighthouse's wish."

A celebration of Larry's life will be held "Up North" later in 2020.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -