Lauretta M. Woollard, 92, of Cheboygan, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
A lifelong resident of the area, Lauretta was born October 20, 1927 in Afton, the daughter of Leroy and Susan (Parrott) Ormsbee. Lauretta graduated from Onaway High School in 1945 and married Kenneth Woollard on April 21, 1947. He preceded her in death in 1988.
Lauretta was a member of the Church of Christ Restored, where she also played the piano for services, spending time with her family, especially her grand and great grandchildren, and cooking.
Surviving are her four children, Khristie (Ralph) Bettis of Indian River, Barbara (Emerson) Penfold of Tower, Art (Sherree) Woollard, also of Indian River, and Helen (Joe) McKay of Cheboygan , one brother, Robert (Blanche) Ormsbee of Cheboygan, a daughter in law, Linda Woollard of Afton, 19 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
Besides her husband, Ken, Lauretta was preceded in death by two sons, Wilfred and Robert Woollard, two great grandchildren, and 14 siblings.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 4:00pm-8:00pm, at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home in Cheboygan. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at noon, with visitation beginning at 11:00am, at Church of Christ Restored. Burial will be at Koehler Township Cemetery.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019