Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
Lawrence W. "Larry" Hull


1939 - 2019
Lawrence W. "Larry" Hull Obituary
Lawrence (Larry) W. Hull, 80, passed away at his home in Cheboygan on Wednesday, October,
23rd.

Larry was born on September 28 th , 1939 to Armor and Florence (Donley) Hull in Midland, MI.

He is survived by his wife Virginia (Ginny), his daughter Suzanne (Timothy) Cronk of
Cheboygan, and his son Michael (Angela) Hull of Oswego, IL. Also, surviving are his five
grandchildren Tim Cronk Jr., Troy (Katie) Cronk, Travis Cronk (Tonya Hiller), Tyler Cronk,
Bretton Hull, and Trenton Hull. Also, surviving are his five great-grandchildren Owen Cronk,
Carter Cronk, Eli Cronk, Mason Cronk, and Madeline Cronk.

Larry was predeceased by his parents Armor L. Hull and Florence Hull of Midland, MI,
Stepmother Alice Hull, brothers Max (Bud), William, Charles (Ed), and sisters Virginia, Waneta,
Dorothy, Marjorie, Beverly, and stepsister Katherine Trylch.

Larry was a graduate of the class of 1957 at Midland High School.

Larry served four years in the United States Coast Guard from 1958 to 1961. He was stationed in
Ogdensburg, NY, the USCGC Mackinaw in Cheboygan, MI, Charlevoix, MI, and on the
Cheboygan River Front Range Light. After separating from the Coast Guard, he went to work for
Durocher Dock and Dredge (Durocher Marine) and later worked for Detroit Tap and Tool until
his retirement. Shortly after retirement, he rejoined the workforce and went to work for Straits
Area Regional Ride and then on to Air Bear Travel.

Larry took a lot of pride in his family and friends. One of the things he enjoyed the most was his
Wednesday night poker games with his friends Jim K., Keith K., Ken K., Ken S., Joe K., Chris
L., and Mike L.

A visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 29 th , from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm at the
Nordman-Christian Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held at 7pm. A memorial mass will

be held at St. Mary's/St. Charles Catholic Church at 10am on Wednesday, October 30 th with
family greeting friends an hour prior.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Barrier-Free Project Fund of St. Mary Church in
Cheboygan, MI.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 29, 2019
