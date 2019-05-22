|
Leo Edward Armantrout, age 91, of Cheboygan went to be with the Lord and his wife and daughter on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was surrounded by his family, at the original farm where he and his wife Beatrice lived and raised their five children. He was born June 26, 1927 in Cheboygan, the son of the late Lee and Lois Armantrout. On October 27, 1951 in Cheboygan, he married Beatrice Goebel.
Leo was a hard working family man, loving husband and father who taught his children and grandchildren to have a great work ethic and be men and women of their word. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, his whisker rubs and his love of a good practical joke. He was a member of the River of Life Church and enjoyed farming, hunting, playing cards and spending time with family.
Leo is survived by his four children, Janet (Buddy) Ormsbee of Cheboygan, Jim (Laura) Armantrout of St. Johns, Cathy (Dan) Chase of Cheboygan and Roger (Cherelynn) Armantrout of Levering, and son-in-law Bill Quesnell also of Cheboygan. He is also survived by brothers Dale (Ann) Armantrout of Cheboygan, Earl (Shirley) Armantrout of Levering, brother-in-law Richard (Nancy) Goebel of Hickory Corners, 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Leo was preceded in death by his wife Beatrice, daughter, Julie Quesnell, sister Elnora (Hector) Bur, and brother Ewin (Helen) Armantrout.
No services are planned at this time. Those wishing to make a donation in Leo's name please consider the Cheboygan Hospice House, whose knowledgeable, caring staff has been been an amazing support to the family in the care of both Leo and Beatrice during their passing into eternity.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 23, 2019