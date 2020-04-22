|
|
Leon F. Ingersoll, 87, of Cheboygan, MI, died April 19, 2020, at Hiland Cottage Hospice House in Petoskey after a short illness, with his wife, Ann, by his bedside. Leon was born on June 4, 1932, in Lake City, MI, the son of Floyd and Mable (Conway) Ingersoll, grew up on the family farm and graduated from Lake City High School.
On February 14, 1953, Leon married Ann Hiller. Leon managed A & P grocery stores and in 1957 they moved their young family to Cheboygan and made it their home. Leon's extensive knowledge about and love of the grocery business spanned his entire adult life and included co-ownership of Alcock's Market and working summers at the Mackinaw IGA after his retirement. Leon loved the people, the management and the challenge of being in business. Ann and Leon enjoyed playing golf which led to new friendships and homes in Florida and Texas.
Leon was a kind, caring man with a wry sense of humor who loved music and enjoyed playing the piano, xylophone and whistling. He loved being around his family-watching them playing sports in person or on TV, having dinner with them at Mulligan's, or just having time to catch up on what was happening in their lives. Many "regulars" at Mulligan's probably enjoyed a bit of conversation or a welcoming smile from him over the years.
Leon was preceeded in death by his parents, Mable and Floyd Ingersoll, and his sisters Virginia Bessey and Betty Bickel.
He is survived by his loving wife Ann and their children Patty (Mark) Fralick, Scott (Sheri) Ingersoll, Tony Ingersoll, and former daughter-in-law, Brenda (Niesen) Ingersoll; his grandchildren Gavin (Kristy) Fralick, Erin (Jonathan) Luckhardt, Jason (Ellen) Ingersoll, Jeffrey Ingersoll, Janna (Jonathon) Price, Joelle (Tony) Rios, Jesse Ingersoll, Jared (Leah) Ingersoll, Joshua (Brienne) Ingersoll, and Chelsey (Ryan) Brehm; and great-grandchildren Mason, Braden & Reed Fralick, Liza and Leela Luckhardt, Caedmon, Penny & Joey Ingersoll, Fox and Talia Price, and Zelda and August Rios.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Thomas Food Pantry, the Salvation Army Cheboygan Food Pantry or to an organization of your choice. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Apr. 22, 2020