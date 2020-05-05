Home

Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Lewis James Ketchum Jr.


1933 - 2020
Lewis James Ketchum, Jr.

Age 86, passed away after a short illness April 26, 2020. He was born in Detroit on May 22, 1933.

Lewis is survived by his grandchildren Joseph Ketchum, Regina (Ketchum) Morris, 2 great grandchildren, a sister Jeannie Brusseau, and a brother Joseph Ketchum.

He is proceeded in death by his parents Lewis and Monica Ketchum, son Lewis James Ketchum III, wife Patricia Ketchum, sisters Mary, Peggy and Luella.

Lewis worked at Ford Motor Co. for 31 years. He served in the US Army, was a member of the Coast Guard Aux. and a lifetime member of the Masons, and was a Past Master.

He enjoyed life to the fullest.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Please share a memory of Lewis at www.cremationmichigan.com.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 5, 2020
