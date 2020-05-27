|
Linda M. Bernard, 64 of Indian River passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at
McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey.
Linda was born in Detroit on December 15, 1955 as the first born child to Richard
and Eleanor (Martell) Blackburn. After graduation from Redford High School, she
married Ken W. Vieu and had two children. Several years later, Linda married the
true love of her life, Randolph J. Bernard. Together they made their home in
Detroit and had a daughter. In 1996, Linda, Randy and the kids made Indian River
their permanent home. She was known for her very successful business, "Corner
to Corner Cleaning".
Linda loved the outdoors, especially flowers and birds. She was very artistic and
had many crafts to show her talents. Most importantly, Linda loved being a
grandma to her eight grandchildren. She was beautiful, fun loving, loved to laugh,
loved people and would talk and listen to everyone. Never rushed or in a hurry,
Linda lived fully in the moment.
She is survived by Randy, her husband of 36 years; a son, Ryan Vieu of Tampa,
FL; daughters, Tina Stead of Cheboygan and Sarah (Forest) Marble of Boyne
Falls; and eight grandchildren, Gage, Kayla, Dominick, Payton, Tristan, Piper,
Griffin and Gracie. Also surviving is her brother, Tom (Carol) Blackburn of
Farmington Hills; a sister, Sherrie (Rick) Burk of Redford Township and several
nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Eleanor; brothers, Mark and
Ricky; and her father and mother-in-law, Richard and Doreen Bernard.
In keeping with Linda's wishes, her family will remember her privately. In lieu of
flowers, those who wish are asked to consider memorial contributions to the family
to assist with final expenses.
Arrangements are by Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
