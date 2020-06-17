Lloyd Allen "Al" Harris Jr.
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd Allen "Al" Harris Jr, 71 of Alanson, passed away at home on Thursday,
June 11, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Born in Petoskey on June 9, 1949, he was the son of Lloyd A. Harris Sr and Muriel
A. Follette Harris

Al, as he was known, was a simple man with many talents. He made good use of
those talents doing many things throughout his life. He worked as a lumberjack,
an auto repair technician, an electrician, a shoe cobbler and as a tax preparer.

In his spare time, Al enjoyed bowling, boat and car racing, hunting and fishing. He
also enjoyed woodworking; those who loved him have many of the things he
created and will always remember the story behind each one. Al was a mentor to
many and although he was humble about his own accomplishments, he always
made sure to put those he loved in the spotlight.

On June 29, 1974 Al was married in Pellston to his wife, Linda S. Steffey.
Surviving in addition to Linda are daughters, Brenda Harris,Shaun Nowland,
Kristi and Chris; grandchildren, Dylan Nowland and Alaina Daniels; brothers,
Michael (Jennie) Harris and their family, Jon (Kathy) Harris and their family; a
sister, Kate "Cis" (Phillip) Daniels and their family; and a sister-in-law, Deborah
Harris and her family. Special girls, Melissa, Lani, Sherry and all the girls at
Davita home Dialysis.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers,Monty andGary
Harris.

A celebration of Al's life will be held from 12:00 noon-4:00 PM on Saturday, July
25, 2020 at the Littlefield Alanson Community Building, 7631 US 31, Alanson, MI
49706. Those who wish are asked to consider memorial contributions to Alanson
Fire & Rescue, the National Kidney Foundation or Davita Home Dialysis in
Grayling.

Arrangements are by Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
Please share your memories and personal messages with the family at
www.gaylordfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Littlefield Alanson Community Building
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved