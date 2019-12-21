|
On the evening of December 9, 2019, Lois Anna (Gehring) Stevens passed away
peacefully at the age of 85 in her Cheboygan, MI., home.
Lois was born on January 30, 1934, in Bloomfield, NJ. to her parents John and
Frances (Jackson) Gehring and an older sister Jean, who passed away on December 22,
2018.
Lois graduated from Bloomfield High School and worked for Bell Telephone
Company before meeting the love of her life, James R. Stevens. Lois and James met
through fate as Lois' cousin was James' roommate at the Naval Academy. The moment
James saw a picture of Lois, he knew he had to meet her.
Lois and James were wed on June 4, 1955, after his graduation from the Naval
Academy. Together Lois and James traveled and lived around the world. They had many
adventures at every station James was assigned to during his Naval career. Their greatest
adventure of all was the birth of their three children: James, Jr; Holly and Heather. Lois
and James lived and loved for 59 years together before James passing on April 9, 2014.
Always willing to try to learn new things, Lois made the effort to learn Spanish
and German while stationed over-seas. Lois took college courses just to learn more about
subjects that inspired her and used her gift of hospitality to open her home to all, though
her sense of dedication didn't stop there as she took the time to decorate numerous
birthday cakes, sew homemade costumes and create countless wonderful meals through
her skill of cooking and baking (especially her holiday cookies).
Nothing was more sacred to Lois than her family. She lived her faith in God daily,
always encouraging her husband's Naval career and serving as a Girls Scout Leader for
over 30 years. She also advocated for the Right to Life Movement and Crisis Pregnancy
Center and was active with her Bible Studies, women's groups and Sunday school
teaching at every church she attended.
Lois is survived by her daughters Holly J. Stevens of Washington, IN. and
Heather L. Stevens-Clymer of Cheboygan, MI; her son-in-law Ron Clymer;
granddaughters Ashley Clymer, Brandy Clymer and Valerie Clymer all of whom lovingly
called her "Nana"; her nephews Glenn (Gina) Summers and Craig (Kathy) Summers and
their children and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents John and Frances Gehring, older sister
Jean "Jeannie" M. (Gehring) Summers, brother-in-law William W. Summers, her loving
husband Commander (Ret. USN) James R. Stevens Sr., and son James R. Stevens Jr.
Services are at Gill's Funeral Home in Washington, IN., on Saturday, December
21, 2019. Public visitation is from 11am-1pm, with a Christian Service at 1pm.
Burial to follow at Sugarland Memory Gardens.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Dec. 21, 2019