1/1
Lois Jean Clear
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Jean Clear, age 73, of St. Ignace, Michigan, passed away on October 25, 2020 at her home. She was born on April 1, 1947 in Cheboygan, Michigan, to Clarence Ludwig and Florence "Flo" (Korte) Terrian.

Lois grew up in Carp Lake, Michigan and graduated from Mackinac City High School with the class of 1965. After graduation she began working at Control Engineering Factory in Pellston, Michigan. She met Lester Eugene Clear Jr. and they married on March 7, 1970 in Levering, Michigan They started their family raising two boys. After several years at the engineering factory, she went to work as a housekeeper for the local cottages and then for Litzner's Farms picking potatoes. She worked with the local cottages before she began working at Aurora Borealis Motel. She later moved to St. Ignace and continued to work at Aurora Borealis. After over 15 years of housekeeping, she retired and worked at the local ice cream shop.

Lois was a member of the St. Ignace Moose Lodge #999.

Lois liked jigsaw puzzles and sudoku. She also enjoyed old country westerns, searching the web, especially Facebook. She traveled to many places including Florida, Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Arizona, and Las Vegas. Lois also loved spending time with her favorite dog, Tyson.

Lois is survived by her son, Chris (fiancé, Randy Mcglaun) Clear; brothers, Martin (Mary) Terrian of Harbor Springs, Michigan and David (Jackie) Marrow of Wisconsin; sister, Debbie Marrow Jones of Florida; her grand-"fur" baby, Tia Marie, and sister-in-law, Linda Terrian of Petoskey, Michigan.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; son, Randy Clear; brothers, John and Raymond Terrian; and brother-in-law, Marty Jones.

There will be a Spaghetti Benefit Dinner in her memory on November 8th at 1:00pm at Clyde's Place, 6337 Paradise Trail, Carp Lake, Michigan 49718.

Flowers or memorial contributions can be sent directly to her son, Christopher, at PO Box 42, Carp Lake, Michigan 49718.

Dodson Funeral Cremation Burial Services in St. Ignace, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Memorial Gathering
01:00 PM
Clyde's Place
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dodson Funeral Home
240 Mccann St
Saint Ignace, MI 49781
(906) 643-7711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dodson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved