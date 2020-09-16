Loretta L. (Phillips) Cunic, age 54 of Crestview Florida, formerly of Cheboygan Michigan has passed away as of September 4, 2020.



Loretta loved to play with and care for her two cats. She also enjoyed relaxing at bingo and crocheting afghan blankets for family and friends. Loretta was also for 20 years a part of the Walmart family in Crestview.



Loretta is survived by her best friend Bart Cunic, her son Mathew Cunic of Crestview, and her sister Mary Whaley of Cheboygan.



Loretta was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Joyce Phillips, and brother-in-law Theodore Whaley.



Arrangements have been made in care of Davis Watkins Crestview Memorial Funeral Home. No Services are planned to be held at this time.

