Louise Cecile Dacey, age 93, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Patrick "Rick" Dacey; son, Michael J. Dacey; daughter, Patricia A (William) Fodor; son, David J (Cynthia) Dacey; daughter, Kathleen M Dacey (Al Parker); grandchildren, Carrie Fodor, Ryan Dacey, Katy (Dustin) Foster, Dianna (Aaron) Rietman; great-grandchildren, Ayla Foster and Brayden Foster.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given in Louise's honor to Bishop Baraga School, 623 W. Lincoln Ave. Cheboygan, MI 49721, www.bishopbaraga.com; or the Harbor Humane Society, 14345 Bagley St., West Olive, MI 49460 www.harborhumane.org.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Apr. 25, 2020