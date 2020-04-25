Home

Louise Cecile Dacey


1927 - 2020
Louise Cecile Dacey Obituary
Louise Cecile Dacey, age 93, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Patrick "Rick" Dacey; son, Michael J. Dacey; daughter, Patricia A (William) Fodor; son, David J (Cynthia) Dacey; daughter, Kathleen M Dacey (Al Parker); grandchildren, Carrie Fodor, Ryan Dacey, Katy (Dustin) Foster, Dianna (Aaron) Rietman; great-grandchildren, Ayla Foster and Brayden Foster.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given in Louise's honor to Bishop Baraga School, 623 W. Lincoln Ave. Cheboygan, MI 49721, www.bishopbaraga.com; or the Harbor Humane Society, 14345 Bagley St., West Olive, MI 49460 www.harborhumane.org.

www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Apr. 25, 2020
