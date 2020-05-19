Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Betka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann Betka


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Ann Betka Obituary
Margaret Ann Betka, 85, of Cheboygan, Michigan, passed away at her home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Margaret was born on April 29, 1935, the daughter of Charles and Cathern (Korn) Allen in Ludington, Michigan where she attended St. Simon's Catholic School and Church.
Margaret worked for most of her life as a travel agent in Lansing, Michigan, before retiring and moving to Cheboygan.
Margaret married the love of her life, Harold Betka, on March 25, 1992 at St. Mary's/St. Charles Catholic Church in Cheboygan. Her hobbies included sewing and traveling in their motor home, visiting all 48 continental states.
Survivors include her husband, Harold, nieces Beth Allen, Caty McNeil, Sheila Bertrum, Pamela Fortino, and Kap Latulip, nephews Joe Fortino, Paul Fortino, Mark Allen, Scott Allen, and Greg Allen, sisters-in-law Barbara Cobb and Charlotte Betka, and her beloved care-giver Pam Nottage.
There will be a private graveside service at a later date.
Memorials in Margaret's name may be made out to St. Mary's/St. Charles Catholic Church in Cheboygan, Michigan.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -