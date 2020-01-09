|
|
Margaret "Jean" Cooley, age 79, of Black Lake (Onaway, MI), died at Angela Hospice in Livonia, Michigan on Tuesday December 31, 2019. Born in Dallas, Texas on February 20, 1940, Jean was the daughter of Fredrick and Marguerite (Gross) Wood. She fulfilled her dream of becoming a wife and mother when she married David Cooley on April 2, 1960 in Fenton, Michigan. They were blessed with 48 years of marriage at the time of Dave's death in 2008.
Jean's first trip to Black Lake was in 1960 when Dave took her to the Cooley family cottage for vacation. She
fell in love with area and returned often. In 1994 she and Dave realized their dream to live at Black Lake when
they bought a home and moved north from Mason, Michigan. Jean volunteered at the hospital in Cheboygan
and was a member of TOPS and Al-Anon.
Surviving Jean are her daughters, Ann (Doug) Miller of Brownsburg, IN and Lynda (John) Warner of Canton, MI;
four grandchildren, Claire (Shane) Brenton, Peter, Graham, and Nathan; as well as brothers, George (Marsha)
Wood of Ohio, Bill (Susan) Wood and Charles (Kelly) Wood, both of North Carolina, and John (Janet) Wood of
Georgia; sister, Marguerite "Margie" Dameron of Onaway, MI; and many nieces and nephews. Jean was
preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dave; and two brothers, Fred and Jim.
A great friend and a wonderful neighbor, Jean lived a life of love. She leaves a trail of memories with her
handmade afghans, homemade Christmas cookies, and many neighborly deeds. Her quick wit, her sense of
humor, and her zest for life will be fondly remembered.
With her upbeat attitude and cheerful disposition, it was Jean's wish for a celebration following her death. A
party to honor Jean's life and her memory will be held in the summer of 2020.
Donations in memory of Margaret Jean Cooley should be made to Angela Hospice, 14100 Newburgh Rd., Livonia, MI 48154
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020