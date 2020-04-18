|
|
Margaret Mary Kelly (nee: Baker) of Birmingham, MI and Mullett Lake, MI, passed away peacefully at her cottage on Mullett Lake surrounded by family on April 15, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born in 1929 in Detroit, the daughter of Bert and Victoria Baker. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, John C. Kelly. She is survived by her children Mary Kelly, Vicki (Martin) Simescu, Margaret (Albert) Miller, John (Margaret) Kelly, Bill Kelly and Audrey (David) Posthumus, 13 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Sister of Mary Lou Bartley Gonne and the late Joan McDonald Pulte, and Aunt to the late Thomas McDonald and Mary Jane Barrett.
She attended Marymount College, NY, studying Art until her marriage to John Kelly. She devoted her life to raising six children, cooking, playing bridge with dear friends and spending hours in her vegetable and flower garden. A memorial will be held this summer in Mullett Lake, MI.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Margaret are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Apr. 18, 2020