|
|
Mrs. Margo Lynn Feenan, 59 of Lewiston, Michigan died suddenly on February 2, 2020 at her
home. She was born in Cheboygan, Michigan on October 20, 1960 to the late, Garfield and
Doris (Schmidt) Deroshia. Formerly of Cheboygan, she has resided in Lewiston for a year.
Margo worked at Elmer's and Rieth Riley Construction for many years. She attended the St.
Thomas Lutheran Church in Cheboygan. She was an avid reader, especially Amish novels. She
loved classic movies, camping, her cat, Peanut-Ball, and her son, Jeremy. Margo will be dearly
missed.
She is survived by her son, Jeremy (Courtney Pavey) Feenan of Mancelona; grandchildren,
George and Leo; sisters, Janine Schmidt; Melanie (Dennis) Eno; and Alison (Phil) Milligan all of
Cheboygan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Garfield and Doris Schmidt.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family has chosen to
remember Margo privately at this time. Interment will take place in the Spring in Cheboygan.
Arrangements were entrusted to Green Funeral Home. Condolence messages may be sent via
our website at www.greenfuneralhomes.com
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020