Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maribeth Dawn Duffiney


1947 - 2019
Maribeth Dawn Duffiney Obituary
Maribeth Dawn Duffiney, 72, of Cheboygan, Michigan, passed Tuesday, October 15, 2019 while
surrounded by her family.
Maribeth was born to Kenneth and Florence (Robertson) Newsome, April 16, 1947, in
Cheboygan, Michigan. On April 18, 1964 she married the love of her life Roy Duffiney. They
lived together in Cheboygan, Michigan where they raised their family and celebrated 55 years of
marriage. She was a woman that was loved by many.
She is survived by her husband Roy Duffiney, three children, nine grandchildren, and ten greatgrandchildren.
Son - Gregory (Maryann) Duffiney of Cheboygan, Grandson - Scott (Maggie) Duffiney, GreatGrandson - Levi, and Grandson – Christopher Duffiney.
Daughter - Melissa (Craig Morris) Munro of Kingsley, Grandson - Jason (Jennifer) Munro,
Great-Grandchildren – Haley, Austin, and Trevor. Grandson - Douglas (Holly) Munro, GreatGrandchildren – Kileigh and Michael, Grandson - Andrew (Heather) Munro, GreatGrandchildren - Cassidy, Jeremiah, Marissa, and Ava.
Son - Daniel (Chrystalyn) Duffiney of Northport. Granddaughter - Autumn Duffiney, Grandson
– Brendan (Kennedy) Duffiney, Granddaughter – Brooke Duffiney, and Granddaughter –
Emaleigh Duffiney.
She is also survived by four siblings; Robert Newsome, Patricia Gaynor, Marcia LaHaie, and
Nancy Kennedy, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Florence Newsome.
A graveside committal service will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, October 26, at Munro Township
Cemetery in Cheboygan County, with Pastor John Bailey officiating.
A celebration of Maribeth's life and luncheon will continue following the service at 2pm at St
Paul's United Methodist Church.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019
