Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church of the Straits
Mackinaw City, MI
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Straits
Mackinaw City, MI
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Straits
Mackinaw City, MI
Marilyn F. Cole


1928 - 2019
Marilyn F. Cole Obituary
Marilyn F. Cole, 90, of Mackinaw City, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey.

A lifelong resident of Mackinaw City, Marilyn was born November 26, 1928 in Mackinaw City, the daughter of Herbert and Julia (Anderson) Plaunt. She attended Mackinaw City Public Schools and later, on July 3, 1947 in Carp Lake, married Merritt Cole who preceded her in death in 1999. In addition to raising her seven children, she worked at several businesses in Mackinaw City. She enjoyed being with her family, crocheting, crafts, cooking, baking, canning, playing cards, and helping with fish fry's at her church, the Church of the Straits.

Surviving are her children, Marilyn Imeson of Quinnesec, Merritt (Liz) Cole, Janet Schaefer, Roy (Meredith) Cole, Brenda Bell, and Colleen (Dan) Durant, all of Mackinaw City, and Patricia (Mark) Lamberson of Saginaw, 12 grandchildren, Ivan Cole, Aaron Cole, Stacy LaPointe, Chad Imeson, Craig Imeson, Ginger Mannarino, Jessie Hilden, Jennifer Cole, Brian Cole, Jonathan Lyons, Ariel Durant.

24 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren, a sister, Loraine Bonter of Warren, and a brother, Herbert Plaunt of Mackinaw City.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Merritt, a sister, Viola Winberg, and a brother, Markus Plaunt.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at the Church of the Straits in Mackinaw City. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 am, with the family greeting friends beginning at 10:00 am, also at the church. Pastor Dave Wallis will officiate, burial will be a Lakeview Cemetery in Mackinaw City.

Memorials may be made to the Church of the Straits.

Online condolences may be made at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.

The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019
