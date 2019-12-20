Home

Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church
Cheboygan, MI
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church
Cheboygan, MI
Marjorie Thibeault


1947 - 2019
Marjorie Thibeault Obituary
Marjorie Thibeault, 72, of Cheboygan, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at McLaren Hospice House in Cheboygan.

Marjorie was born July 20, 1947 in Cheboygan, the daughter of Hector and Rose (Merchant) Poirier. She was a graduate of Cheboygan Area Public Schools, and later lived in California for about 10 years, moving back to the area in 1986. Marjorie worked as a waitress in Cheboygan for many years; the Hack-Ma-Tack, the Carnation, the Walkway, the Commodore, the Flame, and at This Old House, retiring in 2007. She loved animals, and also enjoyed flower gardening, researching genealogy, needlepoint and cross stich, and music and dancing. Marjorie was a member of St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church, and ancestory.com.

Surviving is her daughter, Jennifer Thibeault Zarfl, two sisters, Cheryl (Dale) Reed, of Cheboygan, and Rosemarie (Charles) Ketner of Illinois, her sister in law, Diane Poirier, also of Cheboygan, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Dave Passeno and Walter Poirier, and two sisters, Dorothy Lancour and Dolores Pennell.

A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00pm, with the family greeting friends beginning at noon, at St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church in Cheboygan. Rev. Duane Wachowiak will officiate, burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Barrier Free Project at St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.

The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Dec. 20, 2019
