Mark Keith Pratt, 61
Mr. Mark Keith Pratt, born on June 24, 1957, in Cheboygan, Michigan, to Evelyn Reynolds-Bailey and Darwin Pratt, passed away at age 61 on January 19, 2019, in Houston, Texas.
Mark attended Cheboygan Area High School. He is survived by his father, Darwin Pratt; mother, Evelyn Reynolds-Bailey; daughter, Sarah Pratt; son, David Smith; son, Joel Pratt; brother, Timothy Pratt; and sisters, Faith Vibbert and Becky Cox. Mark is also survived by four grandchildren.
Mark served in the U.S. Navy and he also worked in the lumber industry as a lumberjack for many years. Mark had a passion for anything outdoors. He was an avid hunter who loved his bird dogs. He also was fond of traveling and it seemed he was always on the road. In 2017 he got his CDL and immensely enjoyed driving long-haul semi-truck. He is greatly missed.
Friends and family are welcome to attend the memorial service, officiated by Rev. James Seaman, on Saturday, June 1 at 11 a.m. at the Black River (Stone) Church, 4161 South River Rd, Cheboygan, MI 49721. A luncheon will be served afterward.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 10, 2019