Mark Michael McClure, age 51, of Onaway, died at home unexpectedly on Sunday May 10, 2020. Born in Onaway on February 10, 1969, Mark was the son of Michael and Lois "Kay" (Erbaugh) McClure. He married Nicole Thompson in Onaway on August 17, 1996 and her family became his. And though they divorced after many years together, Mark and Nicole remained friends.
Mark worked as a groundman and truck driver through the IBEW Local #876. A lifelong resident of Northern
Michigan Mark grew up hunting and fishing. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially the spring of the year when
he was able to roam the woods searching for morel mushrooms. Quite a "green thumb", Mark was an avid
gardener with a talent for growing beautiful, lush plants and with his woodworking skills, crafted beautiful
rustic log furniture. He loved classic rock, motorcycles, and dreamed of owning his own Harley Davidson.
Large in stature and with his booming voice, Mark McClure could be intimidating, but those who knew him
well will say his heart was even bigger than he was. An amazing friend, he was loyal and supportive in good
times and bad. Many of his friends were made in elementary school and remained his friends throughout his
life. In their youth they raised a little Cain, made wonderful memories, eventually came to have families of
their own, and always stayed in touch. A loving son, Mark adored and respected his mother. He loved doing
special things for her, cooking breakfast on Mother's Day, and just spending time with her. Mark's greatest
passion was being a father to Cody. Proud as can be, Mark loved watching Cody play football, coaching Cody's
baseball team, and being there for all Cody's activities. As Cody grew into a young man, Mark was stern when
boundaries were tested, patient, and selfless. With his unconditional love, understanding, and many life
lessons, Mark was not only a father to Cody, but also a best friend. The greatest joy in Mark's life was Cody.
One of a kind, Mark spoke his mind with no filter, was boisterous, and possessed the gift of wit and sarcasm.
With his humor, he easily made others laugh and was well-loved by everyone. His heart was full of love for his
friends and family, especially his mother and son. Mark's devotion to those he loved and cared about was
beyond measure. Rest in peace Mark – you will be missed.
Surviving Mark is his son, Cody M. McClure (Ashley McGinn) of Onaway; mother and step-father, Kay (Patrick)
McGovern of Cheboygan; brothers, Doug (Sally) LaBeau of Gladwin, Scott (Sabrina) Thompson of Indian River,
and Nathan (Krissi) Thompson of Afton; former wife and friend, Nicole Stiles of Onaway; as well as his nieces
and nephews, Scottie, Ashley, David, Derek, Lakyn, Kaylee, Sundee, Tom, and Sandra.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Mike McClure; brother, Donald "Bud" LaBeau; sisters, Debra Cox,
Diane Aube, and Debra Lemanski.
At this time Mark will be honored privately by his family. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later
date. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Mark to his family
to help with final expenses. Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 15, 2020