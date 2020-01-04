|
Marvin Lee McNeil, 78, passed away Dec. 20, 2019 in Lakeland Fl.
Marvin was born in Cheboygan Mi. May 7, 1941 and lived most of his life in
Tower, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Lee McNeil
and Velma Collins McNeil, his sister, Doreen Tupa and son Paul Moran. He is
survived by his wife, Elizabeth, children, Angela Tindall, Rebecca Campbell and
Michelle Algenstedt, granddaughter, Jessica Bayles, great-grandson, Luke McNeil.
Also Allen Moran of Onaway and Maybeth Nystrom of Sweden. His sister Shirley
Bowyer of Kawkawlin, brothers Arden (Beulah) McNeil of Cheboygan, Malcolm
(Sheila) McNeil of Pittsburgh Pa. and brother-in-law George Tupa of Tower. Also
many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jan. 4, 2020