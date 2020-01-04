Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin McNeil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Lee McNeil


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin Lee McNeil Obituary
Marvin Lee McNeil, 78, passed away Dec. 20, 2019 in Lakeland Fl.
Marvin was born in Cheboygan Mi. May 7, 1941 and lived most of his life in
Tower, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Lee McNeil
and Velma Collins McNeil, his sister, Doreen Tupa and son Paul Moran. He is
survived by his wife, Elizabeth, children, Angela Tindall, Rebecca Campbell and
Michelle Algenstedt, granddaughter, Jessica Bayles, great-grandson, Luke McNeil.
Also Allen Moran of Onaway and Maybeth Nystrom of Sweden. His sister Shirley
Bowyer of Kawkawlin, brothers Arden (Beulah) McNeil of Cheboygan, Malcolm
(Sheila) McNeil of Pittsburgh Pa. and brother-in-law George Tupa of Tower. Also
many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -